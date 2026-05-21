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Judge rules Lady Eleanor Donaldson ‘unfit to stand trial’
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Judge rules Lady Eleanor Donaldson ‘unfit to stand trial’

A JUDGE has ruled Lady Eleanor Donaldson ‘unfit to stand trial’ in Northern Ireland next week.

The wife of former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was due to stand alongside him as a trial into alleged historic sexual offences comes to court.

Yesterday a judge at Newry Crown Court ruled that Lady Donaldson was ‘unfit to stand trial’ on medical health grounds.

Lady Eleanor Donaldson pictured outside Newry Court House last September (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The ruling, which was delivered by Judge Paul Ramsey, means she will face what is known as a ‘trial of facts’ - which occurs when a defendant cannot be tried because of serious ill-health.

In a trial of facts, the defendant plays no part in proceedings, but is instead represented by lawyers.

They also cannot be convicted of an offence, but they can be acquitted.

Mr Donaldson, 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges including one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency and 13 charges of indecent assault.

Mrs Donaldson, 59, has pleaded not guilty to five charges including aiding and abetting her husband.

Mr Donaldson’s trial is set to begin on Tuesday, May 26. It has yet to be confirmed whether Lady Donaldson’s trial of facts will run alongside this trial or as separate proceedings.

The 23 charges relate to offences allegedly committed against two plaintiffs between 1985 and 2008.

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See More: Lady Eleanor Donaldson, Northern Ireland, Trial, Unfit

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