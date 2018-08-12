Pop star Olly Murs surprises hen party ahead of Belfast gig
News

Pop star Olly Murs surprises hen party ahead of Belfast gig

(Images: Tommy Jackson / Getty; Olly Murs / Twitter)

A GROUP of women on a hen party in Belfast got the surprise of their lives when pop star Olly Murs joined in the fun.

The group were pedalling on what looked like a cycle-cum-bar (really) and as if that wasn’t a bizarre enough sight on its own, Murs then pulled alongside them and started cheering.

The X Factor star then stopped his car to meet the group before heading on his way.

Sharing a video of the party on social media, the singer added: “I’m just gutted I have a gig to go to otherwise I would have joined in!”

Advertisement

The singer, who has had four number 1 hits in Britain, was in the city to headline the Féile an Phobail event.

Cycle tour operator Wee Toast Tours offered Murs the chance to sample one of their unique vehicles, which the singer may well do on a future visit given his impression of the city.

“Loved it and Love Belfast!” he tweeted after the gig at Falls Park in the west of the city.

See More: Belfast, Féile An Phobail, Olly Murs, Wee Toast Tours

Related

Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes
News 2 days ago

Man arrested over sectarian attacks on Belfast homes

By: Ryan Price

Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Two arrested after £1 million drugs haul discovered in Belfast

By: Ryan Price

Belfast airport turns away wheelchair user after deeming repair kit a security risk
News 5 days ago

Belfast airport turns away wheelchair user after deeming repair kit a security risk

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Pictures: Fans get suited up as thousands flock to Dublin Comic Con
Life & Style 7 hours ago

Pictures: Fans get suited up as thousands flock to Dublin Comic Con

By: Gerard Donaghy

French rider Fabrice Miguet 'critical' after crash at Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle meeting
News 9 hours ago

French rider Fabrice Miguet 'critical' after crash at Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle meeting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day
Life & Style 22 hours ago

Grandparents reunited with missing souvenir of their wedding day

By: Rebecca Keane

Japanese student goes viral for his styling of old Irish jersey
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Japanese student goes viral for his styling of old Irish jersey

By: Rebecca Keane

Three stabbed following pub brawl
News 1 day ago

Three stabbed following pub brawl

By: Rebecca Keane