Pop star Olly Murs surprises hen party ahead of Belfast gig

A GROUP of women on a hen party in Belfast got the surprise of their lives when pop star Olly Murs joined in the fun.

The group were pedalling on what looked like a cycle-cum-bar (really) and as if that wasn’t a bizarre enough sight on its own, Murs then pulled alongside them and started cheering.

The X Factor star then stopped his car to meet the group before heading on his way.

These ladies were having a right good party in the middle of BELFAST earlier! I’m just gutted I have a gig to go to otherwise I would have joined in!! have a wicked hen night ladies 👍🏻😂😝 pic.twitter.com/U6gisCgVZi — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) 11 August 2018

Sharing a video of the party on social media, the singer added: “I’m just gutted I have a gig to go to otherwise I would have joined in!”

The singer, who has had four number 1 hits in Britain, was in the city to headline the Féile an Phobail event.

Cycle tour operator Wee Toast Tours offered Murs the chance to sample one of their unique vehicles, which the singer may well do on a future visit given his impression of the city.

“Loved it and Love Belfast!” he tweeted after the gig at Falls Park in the west of the city.