Could Pope Francis have lifted 67-year-old Mayo GAA curse after signing jersey during Knock visit?
News

Could Pope Francis have lifted 67-year-old Mayo GAA curse after signing jersey during Knock visit?

(Images: Charles McQuillam / Getty; Karl Burke / AFP / Getty)

MAYO fans are hoping divine intervention – via Pope Francis – could help lift a reputed 67-year curse from the county team.

The pontiff signed a Mayo jersey as he departed the county following his visit to the Knock Shrine.

Twitter has since gone into meltdown that the gesture could finally see Mayo win the All-Ireland again.

Advertisement

Since their last success in 1951, the Westerners have reached nine finals without success.

Reputedly the team failed to stop celebrating as they passed a funeral cortege on the way home from their 1951 victory, and were cursed to never win the competition again until all members of the side had passed away.

The story has been dismissed as nonsense but true or not, fans are hoping the Pope’s backing could help bring the county some much sought-after silverware.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's not the first time Mayo have sought help from on high, after the image of Mary was projected onto the Knock Shrine ahead of their 2017 semi-final against Kerry.

They reached the final after a replay but lost in the decider to Dublin.

See More: Mayo, Papal Visit To Ireland, Pope Francis

Related

One dead after road collision in Connacht
News 23 hours ago

One dead after road collision in Connacht

By: Rebecca Keane

Pope Francis in Ireland: Thousands of Gardaí to be deployed over the weekend as security fears remain high
News 3 days ago

Pope Francis in Ireland: Thousands of Gardaí to be deployed over the weekend as security fears remain high

By: Aidan Lonergan

Family vows to never stop seeking justice for murdered GAA player on first anniversary of the tragedy
News 2 weeks ago

Family vows to never stop seeking justice for murdered GAA player on first anniversary of the tragedy

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport
Life & Style 18 hours ago

Crochet Pope erected in Knock Airport

By: Rebecca Keane

PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed
News 23 hours ago

PSNI appeal for witnesses as 58-year-old pedestrian killed

By: Rebecca Keane

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000
News 1 day ago

One lucky player in Ireland has won €500,000

By: Rebecca Keane

Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare
News 1 day ago

Firearm and cocaine worth €105,000 found in Clare

By: Rebecca Keane

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
News 1 day ago

Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland

By: Rebecca Keane