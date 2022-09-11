Post-mortems carried out on two young victims of car fire in Westmeath

THE POST-MORTEM examinations of two young children who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co. Westmeath on Friday have been carried out.

Meanwhile, a woman in her 40s, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, remains in a Dublin hospital.

According to Independent.ie, the three have been named locally as Lynn Egar and her children Thelma, 5, and two-year-old Michael.

At around 4pm on Friday, emergency services were called to the scene at Lackan near Multyfarnham after a car with three occupants inside was discovered ablaze.

A boy was removed from the scene and taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar, where he was later pronounced dead

The remains of a young girl were discovered in the rear of the vehicle and removed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Meanwhile, the woman was treated at the scene for burns before being airlifted to hospital.

Desperately sad news from Multyfarnham. Thoughts and deepest sympathies with the family, friends and loved ones.

Thoughts also with the emergency services and all who came to their aid. https://t.co/igfPabk4QB — Sorca Clarke TD (@SorcaClarke_TD) September 9, 2022

The Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the scene before the car was removed for further forensic examination.

Post-mortems have been carried out on the two children by State Pathologist Dr Sally Ann Collis, however the results are not being released for operational reasons.

Condolences have been offered by local GAA clubs, with several postponing underage training and games this weekend as a mark of respect.

RTÉ News reports that St Cremin's National School, where Thelma was a pupil, has organised a vigil walk and prayer service for Sunday evening.

An Garda Siochána has appointed a family liaison officer, who is continuing to support the family in conjunction with other State agencies.

Meanwhile. gardaí have appealed for anyone who can aid their investigation to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Westmeath Garda Station on at 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.