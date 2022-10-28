Trim named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2022

TRIM IN Co Meath has been named Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2022.

Over 750 TidyTowns volunteers were present at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin – with thousands more watching online.

This was the first year for a full-scale awards ceremony since the onset of the pandemic.

This year’s competition received the third highest number of entries in its almost 65-year history.

Rosscarbery, Co Cork was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Village.

Cahir in Tipperary was named as the overall winner of the Young Persons in TidyTowns Award and also the overall winner of the SuperValu AsIAm Inclusive Communities Award.

Announcing Trim as the winners, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys TD said:

“I want to sincerely congratulate Trim and all of its TidyTowns volunteers for being crowned Ireland’s tidiest town for 2022.

“This is a moment of great pride for Trim and indeed the wider county of Meath. Having first entered the competition in 1959, Trim today continues to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism.

“I have no doubt that the TidyTowns Group in Trim will receive a warm and deserving homecoming as they celebrate this wonderful occasion.

“The level of competition was extremely high this year with the third highest number of entries ever recorded.

"The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.

“Your hard work and enthusiasm is nothing short of inspiring.”

The SuperValu TidyTowns competition has been in existence since 1958 and Trim (Baile Átha Troim, Co Mí) was judged to be the best from a number of 882 entries to the competition this year.

On hand to announce the results of the 2022 competition with Minister Humphreys was Mr. Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu, the competition’s sponsor for over 30 years.

“We are delighted that SuperValu will be continuing our sponsorship of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition for the next five years and are very grateful to the Department of Rural and Community Development for the opportunity in this regard.

"Over the last three decades, our respective teams and local independent retailers have worked hand in hand to develop and grow SuperValu TidyTowns to what it is today; a uniting force, gathering people from all parts of the community to work together to make our towns and villages great places to live, work and visit.

"We are proud that the competition has gone from strength to strength over the past 30 years of partnership, with an increased focus amongst entries for 2022 on innovative sustainability, biodiversity and conservation projects that will enhance our communities for years to come.”

Minister Humphreys also announced a special allocation of €1.4 million in funding to support the work of individual TidyTowns Groups around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages. This is the sixth consecutive year that funding has been provided to support these Groups and brings the total allocated since 2017 to €8.1 million.