Postecoglou praises Celtic fans despite defeat at Sydney Super Cup
News

Postecoglou praises Celtic fans despite defeat at Sydney Super Cup

Celtic fans during the Sydney Super Cup match against Everton at the Accor Stadium (Image: Bill Murray/SNS Group via Getty Images)

CELTIC manager Ange Postecoglou praised the clubs fans for their support despite the team slumping to two defeats at the inaugural Sydney Super Cup.

The Australian lauded the passion of the fans as he hailed Celtic as a 'global brand'.

The Hoops were taking part in the friendly tournament in the manager's homeland while domestic football takes a break for the World Cup.

Celtic fans during the clash with Everton (Image: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

Celtic lost their opening game 2-1 against Sydney FC on Thursday, despite taking the lead through Kyogo Furuhashi.

They produced a better performance today against English Premier League side Everton but lost 4-2 on penalties after a scoreless 90 minutes.

However, on a trip in which he was inducted into Football Australia's Hall of fame, Postecoglou said the highlight of the tour was the enthusiasm from the stands, with Celtic supporters packing out the Allianz and Accor stadiums.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, who formerly managed the Australia national side, accepts his induction into Football Australia's Hall of Fame from Football Australia Chairman Chris Nikou (Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

"It's brilliant to see, that's been the highlight for us," he told Celtic TV.

"It didn't surprise me but for the lads and everyone associated with the club, just to see how much passion our supporters have for our football club on this side of the world, the distance doesn't diminish the passion at all.

"It was great to see them all week, not just in the stadium but you walk around town and there's Celtic shirts everywhere, so they've made their presence felt."

Celtic fans during Thursday’s match against Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium (Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images)

The manager added that the level of support Celtic have Down Under had been an eye-opener for some of the players, but it was no surprise to him, having grown up in Melbourne.

"I realise I'm part of a special football club and I knew what to expect but it was just great to share it with everyone and for everyone else to see what I already know," he added.

"It's been a great week for our club, we're a massive football club, we're a global brand and the more we grow in these kinds of regions and give back, we'll get it back in spade loads."

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley hands his shirt to a fan after Sunday’s game against Everton at the Accor Stadium (Image: Bill Murray/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Postecoglou confirmed the players will now have a 'mental and physical break' following a busy competitive schedule, before heading to a training camp in Portugal in eight days.

They will be without the World Cup quartet of Aaron Mooy (Australia), Daizen Maeda (Japan), Josip Juranović (Croatia) and Cameron Carter-Vickers (USA).

The Hoops return to competitive action on December 17 with a league trip to Pittodrie to face third-placed Aberdeen.

See More: Ange Postecoglou, Celtic, Everton, Sydney Super Cup

Related

Rory McIlroy feels like 'complete golfer' after ending season as European No. 1
News 1 hour ago

Rory McIlroy feels like 'complete golfer' after ending season as European No. 1

By: Gerard Donaghy

Five killed and 18 injured in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs
News 3 hours ago

Five killed and 18 injured in shooting at gay club in Colorado Springs

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Good sides find a way,' says Farrell after late Byrne penalty secures Ireland a narrow win over Australia
News 4 hours ago

'Good sides find a way,' says Farrell after late Byrne penalty secures Ireland a narrow win over Australia

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Scholarship launched in memory of teacher Ashling Murphy
News 2 days ago

Scholarship launched in memory of teacher Ashling Murphy

By: Irish Post

Private funeral for Vicky Phelan takes place in accordance with her wishes
News 2 days ago

Private funeral for Vicky Phelan takes place in accordance with her wishes

By: Irish Post

Sale of alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums
News 2 days ago

Sale of alcohol banned at World Cup stadiums

By: Connell McHugh

Bridge to link Louth and Down put out to tender
News 2 days ago

Bridge to link Louth and Down put out to tender

By: Connell McHugh

Colin Farrell to be honoured in Palm Springs for Banshees of Inisherin
Entertainment 2 days ago

Colin Farrell to be honoured in Palm Springs for Banshees of Inisherin

By: Connell McHugh