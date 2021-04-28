Pregnant woman loses baby after shocking Dublin city centre attack
Dame Street, Dublin (Getty)

A PREGNANT woman has lost her baby after being seriously assaulted in Dublin over the weekend. 

The woman, who is in her thirties, was attacked on Dame Street in the city centre at some point between the hours of 4am and 5am this past Sunday, April 25th. 

She was later rushed to hospital with serious injuries but has since lost her unborn child. 

The woman remains in hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. 

According to the Irish Mirror, she was attacked by someone she knows. 

An unnamed source told the newspaper:  "It was a sickening attack, one of the worst imaginable. 

“She is still in hospital and has lost her baby. It’s horrific. 

“We don’t believe it was a stranger attack. She would have known the attacker before.” 

Gardai have issued an appeal to the public for anyone with information related to the attack to come forward. 

They are particularly interested to hear from any motorists or road users who may have been travelling in the area at the time. 

Gardai are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have camera footage to come forward. 

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any local Garda Station. 

