Premier League clubs will decide today if they want to play this weekend following the passing of the Queen yesterday

SPORTING EVENTS in the UK may not go ahead this weekend due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but some sporting events will get to decide if they go ahead.  

The decisions will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office. 

According to the PA news agency postponements will not be mandatory. 

A meeting involving representatives from sport's governing bodies and the UK Government is scheduled for Friday morning. 

The Athletic report the Premier League will have a meeting at 11.00am to discuss further action. 

It is not yet known if the EFL have postponed their games for the weekend. However, Friday's game between Norwich and Burnley has been called off 

An EFL statement on Thursday evening read: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) — Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County — have been postponed. 

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning.” 

A number of other sporting events have already made the decision. The PGA Championship golf at Wentworth has been postponed after the Queen's passing. 

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast," a Tour statement said. 

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed. 

"Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course." 

