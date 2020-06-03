President Ireland sends heartwarming message to children in their final week of primary school

THE PRESIDENT of Ireland has sent a heartfelt message of thanks to sixth-class students across the country in what would normally their final week of primary school.

With schools across Ireland closed due to coronavirus, these young pupils have missed out on what would have been a special time among friends before heading off to senior school in September.

But their efforts and continued enthusiasm for life has provided a major boost to the country’s efforts to contain the virus – something Michael D. Higgins was eager to acknowledge.

Speaking in a specially-recorded video, the President thanked the children of Ireland for their continued collective efforts in halting the spread of Covid.19.

He also wished them well for the future and the “exciting chapter” ahead.

President Higgins said: "Although your school buildings have been closed now for many weeks, the fact that you have remained united has shown that there are some things that no lockdown can ever postpone, shut down, cancel or take from you, including the connection you share with your fellow pupils, your teachers, and with all those who have made school and your community such an important part of your life.

"In September you will be commencing a new and exciting chapter of your lives, during which I hope all of you will be able to look back on your years in primary school with gratitude, affection and humour too.

"As you now say goodbye to your primary school years, and look forward to your first year in secondary school, may I wish each and every one of you every happiness as you continue your educational journey."