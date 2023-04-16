President leads tributes after The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan passes away, aged 46

IRISH President Michael D. Higgins has led the tributes to Mark Sheehan, guitarist with Irish band The Script, who passed away this week, aged 46.

In a brief statement on Friday, the band revealed Sheehan had died in hospital earlier that day following a short illness.

Sheehan and bandmate Danny O'Donoghue worked as songwriters and producers in the US before returning to Dublin to form The Script in 2001 with drummer Glen Power.

The band's six studio albums topped the charts in Ireland, with five of them reaching No. 1 in Britain.

They also topped the singles charts in both countries with their 2012 hit Hall of Fame, featuring Will.i.am.

'Outstanding'

President Higgins — who hosted the band at his 2013 Glaoch event to celebrate the impact of Irish arts around the world — praised Sheehan's contribution to the music scene.

"All those who knew Mark Sheehan, and those millions more who enjoyed and appreciated his music, will have been deeply shocked to hear of his too-early death," said the President.

He added: "Through their music, Mark and The Script have played an outstanding part in continuing and promoting this proud tradition of Irish musical success across the world.

"While Mark will be missed by so many, it is his family who will of course experience the greatest loss.

"May I extend my deepest sympathies to Mark's wife Rina, to his children Cameron, Avery, Lil and Bria, to his bandmates in The Script, and to all his family and friends."

Fellow Irish band Kodaline also offered their condolences to Sheehan's family, describing him as 'a lovely man'.

"So sorry to hear the passing of Mark Sheehan!" they posted on Twitter.

"We had the great fortune of getting to spend time in his company over the years and [he] was always such a lovely man!

"Deepest condolences to his family and his The Script Brothers."

'Beautiful friend'

Mikey Graham of Irish band Boyzone hailed Sheehan as a 'young legend of music'.

"I can and do understand the pain Glen & Danny are feeling right now and also their families," he said.

"All my love and support I offer you at this time.

"You gave the world your music, it will carry you home Mark."

Meanwhile, British boyband Take That posted: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about the passing of our beautiful friend Mark Sheehan.

"Sending all our love and prayers to his and The Script family at this time."

Sony Music, the band's record label, praised Sheehan for helping The Script become 'one of Ireland's greatest bands'.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mark Sheehan — a hugely talented songwriter, guitarist and founder member of The Script, one of Ireland's greatest bands," they said.

"Our thoughts are with his family, fellow band members and fans at this time."

As well as their success in Ireland and Britain, the band also had two top-10 albums in the US, while their most successful single Stateside was 2008's Breakeven. which peaked at No. 12.

The band were due to play two dates in England in June before supporting Pink on the upcoming European leg of her tour.