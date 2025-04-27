President Michael D. Higgins leads Irish delegation at funeral of Pope Francis

AN IRISH delegation led by President Michael D. Higgins attended the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

The pontiff was laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome following a funeral Mass at the Vatican.

Italian officials say more than 400,000 people gathered at St Peter's Square for the funeral and lined the streets as the Pope's coffin was taken to his final resting place.

Speaking ahead of the funeral, President Higgins said Pope Francis 'led by example in embracing so many of the most important issues facing humanity'.

"In attending the funeral and celebrating the life of Pope Francis, it is important to stress his work on our shared humanity and on the importance of peace, sustainability and of rights," he added.

'An example to us all'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was an honour to attend Pope Francis' funeral and 'reflect on and appreciate the remarkable achievements of his life'.

"He had a deep commitment to service," said Mr Martin.

"He was a man of great humility who lived his life with an unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity, providing an example to all."

Before the funeral, the Taoiseach described the Pope as 'a voice for the marginalised, the poor, and the migrants'.

"He truly lived the Gospel in his actions and in the example he set," he said.

"Pope Francis showed leadership in the church. He pursued his vision of a Catholic Church that is open, compassionate, and does not shy away from the challenges the world faces."

Tánaiste Simon Harris said after the funeral that it was a 'privilege to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, on behalf of Ireland'.

"Pope Francis challenged us all to be better, to care more, to judge less and to lead with kindness," he said.

"His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come."

'Honour his legacy'

First Minister Michelle O'Neill was also in Rome for the funeral.

"Today I joined political and religious leaders from across the world to pay my respects at the funeral of Pope Francis," she said.

"We said goodbye to a leader of great stature, immense courage, and deep humility — a man who carried forward a powerful vision for a fairer, more just, and peaceful world.

"It falls to all of us to honour his legacy by building that better future for our children and grandchildren, in every corner of the globe. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly was not in attendance, saying in a reply on Twitter/X that 'we didn't receive any invitation'.

"The FM subsequently sought one and was able to obtain one just today," she added in the tweet on Friday.