Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Ireland as part of Queen's Jubilee
News

THE ROYAL Family has today confirmed that The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Ireland in March as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Co Tipperary between Wednesday 23 and Friday 25 March, according to reports in The Journal last week.

They are set to visit Cahir Castle and the Rock of Cashel on a private trip to the area, and it is understood that nearby Coolmore Stud owned by John Magnier will also feature in the itinerary for the trip.

Buckingham Palace today confirmed that they will visit Ireland, but their exact itinerary is still under wraps.

Members of the family are travelling to various locations around the world to mark the Queen reaching 70 years in power, as she herself stopped overseas duties a number of years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate, will undertake official visits to the Realms of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of the Queen from 19 to 26 March.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines from Friday 22 to Thursday 28 April 2022.

The Princess Royal will visit Papua New Guinea from Monday 11 to Wednesday 13 April 2022.

