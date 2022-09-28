Prince George tells classmate 'my dad will be king so you better watch out,' royal author says
Prince George tells classmate 'my dad will be king so you better watch out,' royal author says

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 5: Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

PRINCE GEORGE has reportedly told a classmate "my dad will be king so you better watch out" following a playground argument.

The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne, was tussling with a fellow student when he made the comment, according to royal author Katie Nicholl.

In her new book, she claims that George and his siblings, Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Lous (4) were being raised with an understanding of the monarchy and a 'sense of duty'.

She added that while George has been told he will one day be Monarch, the Prince and Princess of Wales are trying not to weigh him down with too much responsibilities too soon.

"George understands he will one day be king and as a little boy sparred with friends at school, outdoing his peers with the killer line: 'My dad will be king so you better watch out'," the book says.

William and Kate have kept George out of the public spotlight as much as possible. He attended last week's funeral of the Queen, who he knew as Gan-Gan.

He also attended several events over the Platinum Jubilee during the summer.

