Prince Harry 'embarrassed' by Oprah interview and 'regrets' decision to quit Royal Family

PRINCE HARRY is reportedly embarrassed by the interview he and his wife Meghan Markle conducted with Oprah Winfrey, according to a royal insider.

It's understood that the Duke now regrets leaving the Royal Family, but was so "hurt and angry" over how Meghan was treated that he felt he had to speak out.

Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, got to know the 36-year-old during his decade-long stint as a royal editor.

He described Harry as "hotheaded" and that he frequently "acts on his emotions", prompting many to believe that he deeply regrets going public with his family issues - particularly after receiving an extremely frosty reception after arriving back in the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral earlier this month.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Larcombe said: "Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan's experience with the royals - and used the interview to get it out.

"But after returning home, I've got no doubt he's been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward. He's now facing the consequences.

"I believe he'll regret that interview, and maybe his decision to leave the Royal Family."

On the subject of Harry's hotheadedness, Larcombe recalled a time when the prince "flew off the handle" at him following a misunderstanding at a stag do in 2008.

During the event, Larcombe said Prince William had invited him into a beer garden for a drink, but Harry became "livid" thinking the editor had sneaked in there without permission.

"He's a hotheaded guy and he acts on emotions," Larcombe said.

"He saw red and we had a row, but after William explained, he calmed down, apologised and we had a beer."

Larcombe added that he thinks a "similar thing" might have happened with the Oprah interview.

Harry and Meghan made a number of damning, but mostly unsubstantiated, claims about the Royal Family, including that Charles and William were 'trapped' in 'the firm', that a member of the family had made a racist remark about their unborn baby Archie, and that Meghan was refused help when she claimed she was having 'suicidal thoughts'.

Since the interview aired last month, a number of the claims made the couple have been proven to be false, or at least greatly exaggerated.