Prince Harry reportedly 'shocked' after receiving 'frosty' reception from Royal Family at Prince Philip's funeral

PRINCE HARRY is understood to be completely taken aback by the reception he received from his family when he arrived in the UK this month.

The Duke of Sussex recently flew back to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, returning home for the first time since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, he and his wife Meghan Markle savaged the Royal Family, making a number of damning - and unsubstantiated - accusations which dealt a blow to the Monarchy from which it may never fully recover.

That being said, Harry is reportedly "shocked" by his not-so-welcome 'welcome home' party.

According to a royal insider, the Duke wasn't expecting such a "frosty" reception from his family, despite the fact that he spent the best part of two hours, alongside his wife, smearing them on international television.

The Sussexes claimed that a racist remark had been made by a member of the family about their unborn baby son (though they refused to name which member, painting the entire family as racist), that the Palace refused to help Meghan when she was having "suicidal thoughts", and that Prince William - heir to the throne - might be looking to 'get out' just as Harry had done.

Since the interview, many of the couple's claims have been proven to be false, exaggerated or are simply not provable.

They were also criticised for going ahead with the interview despite the fact that the Queen's husband lay gravely ill in hospital at the time.

Harry has since returned home to California, but is expected to return to the UK in July for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana, something he organised with his brother.

But the 'unexpected' frosty reception Harry received may stop him coming over, with sources claiming he may use the impending birth of his daughter as an excuse not to make the trip.