Prince Harry reportedly 'shocked' after receiving 'frosty' reception from Royal Family at Prince Philip's funeral
News

Prince Harry reportedly 'shocked' after receiving 'frosty' reception from Royal Family at Prince Philip's funeral

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Prince Harry arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England

PRINCE HARRY is understood to be completely taken aback by the reception he received from his family when he arrived in the UK this month.

The Duke of Sussex recently flew back to the UK to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, returning home for the first time since his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, he and his wife Meghan Markle savaged the Royal Family, making a number of damning - and unsubstantiated - accusations which dealt a blow to the Monarchy from which it may never fully recover.

That being said, Harry is reportedly "shocked" by his not-so-welcome 'welcome home' party.

According to a royal insider, the Duke wasn't expecting such a "frosty" reception from his family, despite the fact that he spent the best part of two hours, alongside his wife, smearing them on international television.

Advertisement

Harry reportedly received a 'frosty' reception from his family after returning home for Prince Philip's funeral

The Sussexes claimed that a racist remark had been made by a member of the family about their unborn baby son (though they refused to name which member, painting the entire family as racist), that the Palace refused to help Meghan when she was having "suicidal thoughts", and that Prince William - heir to the throne - might be looking to 'get out' just as Harry had done.

Since the interview, many of the couple's claims have been proven to be false, exaggerated or are simply not provable.

They were also criticised for going ahead with the interview despite the fact that the Queen's husband lay gravely ill in hospital at the time.

Harry has since returned home to California, but is expected to return to the UK in July for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana, something he organised with his brother.

But the 'unexpected' frosty reception Harry received may stop him coming over, with sources claiming he may use the impending birth of his daughter as an excuse not to make the trip.

Advertisement

See More: Prince Harry, Royal Family

Related

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'kicked out' of the Royal Family in order to cut costs
News 1 day ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'kicked out' of the Royal Family in order to cut costs

By: Harry Brent

Buckingham Palace is 'calmer' now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't around to complain about not getting their way
News 3 days ago

Buckingham Palace is 'calmer' now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't around to complain about not getting their way

By: Harry Brent

Meghan Markle decided not to attend Prince Philip's funeral because she 'didn't want to be centre of attention'
News 2 weeks ago

Meghan Markle decided not to attend Prince Philip's funeral because she 'didn't want to be centre of attention'

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final
Sport 3 hours ago

Irish contingent leads St Mirren to cup semi-final

By: Rudi Kinsella

The Simpsons recasts gay character with gay voice actor
Entertainment 3 hours ago

The Simpsons recasts gay character with gay voice actor

By: Harry Brent

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year
Sport 5 hours ago

Wes Hoolahan up for League Two player of the year

By: Rudi Kinsella

Gaming Trends in Ireland in 2021
Entertainment 5 hours ago

Gaming Trends in Ireland in 2021

By: Gerry McCarthy

Half a million people in Ireland set to receive Covid-19 vaccine 'earlier than planned' as hopes rise for speedy reopening
News 5 hours ago

Half a million people in Ireland set to receive Covid-19 vaccine 'earlier than planned' as hopes rise for speedy reopening

By: Harry Brent