Prisoner escapes guards after being taken for hospital appointment

A PRISONER who was taken to Mayo University Hospital for a medical appointment is on the run after giving prison guards the slip.

The male prisoner, 34, was taken from Castlerea Prison in Co. Roscommon to the hospital on Saturday morning.

He managed to escape the custody of Irish Prison Service guards at around 10am before fleeing on foot.

The prisoner, who is believed to have been on remand awaiting trial for burglary charges, was last sighted at Humbert Way near Castlebar town centre.

He is described as being 5' 9", of an athletic build with brown hair and is known to have ties to the Galway area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí at Castlebar on 094 90 22222 or any garda station.