PSNI assisting Spanish police investigating disappearance of Belfast man in Alicante

THE PSNI has revealed it is assisting Spanish police investigating the disappearance of a Belfast man in Alicante.

John George, also known as John Hardy, was due to return from a holiday in Spain on December 18.

The 37-year-old last spoke to his family on December 14 in a distressed state and according to ITV News, they believe the father of two has been murdered.

Appeal for information

After setting up a Major Incident Public Portal to gather information, the PSNI revealed on Friday that they were 'liaising closely with the missing man's family and other law enforcement agencies'.

"Dedicated Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to provide support to the family at this time," it added.

"While the investigation must be progressed by Spanish police, the Police Service of Northern Ireland have made an offer of assistance to police in Spain and will assist with any local enquiries as requested by them.

"We would ask anyone who believes they may have information which could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their investigation to contact us on 101.

"Any photographs or footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the Police Service of Northern Ireland through the Major Incident Public Portal… and that information will be forwarded to Spanish Police."

Search

Meanwhile, a search and rescue team from Northern Ireland that arrived in Alicante on January 1 revealed on Saturday evening that it had found no trace of Mr George.

"Search efforts for our team are coming to an end, for now, with unfortunately no results in locating missing Belfast man John George," said K9 Search & Rescue NI.

"Large areas were covered by our K9, Search and Rescue Technicians and Evolsar colleagues and K9 from SAR Team.

"We will remain in close contact with John's family. We are grateful for their trust and support, as well as the support from Policia Local, Alicante."

Anyone with information on Mr George's disappearance can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org