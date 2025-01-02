Public urged to call 999 ‘as soon as possible’ if they see wanted man

POLICE hunting a man wanted for burglary have urged the public to call them immediately if they see him.

Jimmy Connors is wanted in relation to an incident which took place in Rugby.

The 25-year-old, from Luton, is described as 5ft 8in tall and of a slim build with blue eyes, light brown hair, and an Irish accent.

He has links to Derbyshire, Leicestershire, and Essex, Warwickshire Police said in a statement.

“If you see Connors, call 999 as soon as possible,” they added.

“If you know where Connors is or can help us locate him, you can make a report through our online web portal, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”