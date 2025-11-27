Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny honoured for ‘contribution to EU ideals’

ENDA KENNY has received an award recognising his “contribution to EU ideals”.

The former Taoiseach was presented with inaugural Trinity European Laureate Award on November 25.

Presented at an event held in the Trinity Long Room Hub, the award was made in recognition of “his leadership when Ireland last held the Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2013”, a Trinity College Dublin (TCD) spokesperson explained.

The new award, created in partnership with the global CEO advisory firm Teneo, will “acknowledge figures – both Irish and international – who have made an important contribution to European ideals”, they added.

“I am delighted and honoured to receive the inaugural Trinity European Laureate Award,” Mr Kenny said.

“This recognition honours Ireland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union back in 2013 when Ireland was in a much different place but still able to make a vital contribution to European affairs,” he explained.

“Our Presidency was guided by the belief that we are truly, madly, deeply European, and committed to that ideal.”

Patrick Geoghegan, Director of the Trinity Long Room Hub, said they were “honoured to” present the award to Mr Kenny.

“We are honoured to present this inaugural Trinity European Laureate Award to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny in recognition of his leadership during the last Irish presidency of the EU when, among other achievements, great advances were made for European research including a 70-billion euro Horizon 2020 programme and agreement on Erasmus+,” he said.

“We are also delighted to partner with the global CEO advisory firm Teneo to celebrate over the next year various people who have contributed to the European ideal across all areas and walks of life,” he added.

“This is part of a broader programme of events within the Trinity Long Room Hub that will see us reflect on our shared European history, our languages and culture, our literature, and our identity and shared values.

“We look forward to contributing to the success of our forthcoming presidency of the Council of the EU.”

Ireland is due to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU in July 2026.