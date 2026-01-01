IRELAND’S EU presidency will be a ‘whole of country’ effort, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee.

The nation takes up the presidency in six months’ time, taking over from Cyprus who took over the role today from the outgoing presidency holders Denmark.

The Irish Government has been preparing for their impending role for a number of months already, with Minister McEntee issuing a public statement yesterday on their progress so far.

Part of the preparations included “extensive consultations with stakeholders” which have taken place over recent weeks, the minister confirmed.

“An open call for submissions on the development of Ireland’s Presidency priorities and policy programme, which ran from 5 November until 12 December, received 484 responses to the consultation,” Minister McEntee’s department confirmed.

“Our EU Presidency will be a genuine whole of Government and whole of country effort,” Ms McEntee said.

“It belongs to everybody and it is really important that we hear from all sectors,” she added.

“I am delighted that the consultation process has generated such a high level of interest.

“Together with the consultation meetings that have taken place over recent months, the views we have received will be an invaluable input to the development of our Presidency policy programme, which will be developed and refined over the coming months prior to publication in June 2026.”