Ireland hosts first General Affairs Council meeting of EU Presidency

IRELAND is hosting its first meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels today as holders of the EU Presidency.

Minister of State for European Affairs and Defence, Thomas Byrne is chairing the meeting, which is the first of its kind to take place since Ireland took up Presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

“I look forward to chairing the General Affairs Council in the coming six months,” Minister Byrne said this morning.

“I will be presenting Ireland’s Presidency priorities at this Council today, which include key files like the next EU long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, competitiveness, including the One Europe One Market Roadmap, simplification, enlargement, the rule of law, democratic resilience and EU-UK relations," he added.

On progressing negotiations on the EU budget, Minister Byrne stated: “The Multiannual Financial Framework is a central priority of our EU Presidency.

“It is the cornerstone of the EU’s ambitions for the decade ahead and it underlines the Union’s commitment to the citizens and communities in every single Member State who benefit from our long-term budget.”

He added: “While we know the road ahead will be challenging, and difficult decisions will need to be made, I am confident that we can find a balance between the views of Member States in order to reach a timely agreement.”

Ireland will hold the EU Presidency for the next six months, after which the rotating position will be handed over to Lithuania.

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