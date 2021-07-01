QAnon conspiracy theorists convinced Joe Biden photo shows Donald Trump is back in White House
QANON CONSPIRACY theorists are convinced a newly posted image of Joe Biden in the White House shows that Donald Trump is, in fact, back as US President.

The image, which was posted to the Democrat’s Instagram account, shows Biden taking a phone call in the Oval office.

According to Newsweek, the image has since been shared to Telegram, a popular messaging platform among followers of the QAnon conspiracy, where some have pointed to it as proof of Trump’s return.

The report says that a user by the name of “We The Pepe” in reference to the co-opted far right mascot Pepe the frog, says that Trump’s reflection cane be seen in the Oval Office’s window.

“Did you see who’s in the reflection?...Go see for yourself,” he writes in a post shared with his 750,000 followers.

Fellow Telegram user MelQ also shard the image with followers on the platform, according to Newsweek.

One fellow conspiracy theorist is quoted as captioning the image: ““Did they just photoshop mumbles Biden into a picture that was taken while DJT [Trump] was in office. Asking for my fren [sic] that questions everything.”

Over the past few months, QAnon supporters have been pushing the narrative that Trump will return as president this August.

It comes as part of the ongoing and widely discredited theory that while in office Trump was battling against a cabal of Democrats, with ties to major Hollywood stars, who were involved in sex trafficking.

Part of the narrative claims that Trump will or perhaps already has returned as president, ousting his foes – who some QAnon believers claim possess a vampire-like lust for blood – in the process.

No verifiable evidence of any of these claims has yet been produced.

