Rachel Tucker will join cast of Hadestown in West End

STAGE star Rachel Tucker will join the cast of Hadestown in the West End this month.

The Belfast-born singer and actor, who shot to fame as Elphaba in Wicked in 2010, will take the role of Persephone in the musical, which tells a version of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

“Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone,” the production team behind the musical explain.

They further describe it as a “deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, which invites you to imagine how the world could be”.

Tucker has consistently worked in musicals and stage shows since she scored her first professional leading role in Rent at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre in 2004.

Earlier this year she starred as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s West End revival of Sunset Boulevard, opposite former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

This month will see Tucker join the cast of Hadestown at London’s Lyric Theatre, where it is currently a critically-acclaimed run.

From October 15 Tucker will take over the role of Persephone, while Trevor Dion Nicholas also joins the cast as Hades.

They join Madeline Charlemagne as Eurydice, Melanie La Barrie as Hermes, Dylan Wood as Orpheus, with Bella Brown, Allie Daniel and Francessca Daniella-Baker as the Fates.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short continue to play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

The newly announced cast are scheduled to perform until February 9, 2025, with further casting updates to come.

Hadestown first opened in 2016 at the New York Theatre Workshop before a production in Edmonton, Canada and a sold out run at the National Theatre in 2018.

After further development, the musical premiered at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theater, where it went on to win eight Tony Awards including Best Musical.

It now holds the record for the highest grossing musical and longest running show in the theatre’s 100-year history.