Recently repaired playground destroyed by second fire in Dublin

A CHILDREN'S playground in Dublin was yesterday set alight, destroying the facility which had already been repaired after a previous fire.

The fire broke out shortly before 6.30pm on Sunday evening in a playground at Weaver Park off Cork Street.

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the incident following an emergency call and the fire was extinguished.

Gardaí have confirmed they are investigating the incident, and that at this stage no arrests have been made.

Local politicians and local community groups have condemned the incident, and called for action to ensure it does not happen again.

The Liberties Business Area Improvement Initiative said that the fire showed "disdain" for the wider community, as well as for the huge time and effort that went into creating the park.

How appalling to see such wonton destruction of a local amenity. Such disdain for the wider community. Such disdain for the huge time and effort that went into creating this beautiful park. #WeaverPark pic.twitter.com/r9aAj0WAEs — The Liberties Dublin (@libertiesdublin) October 9, 2022

"The play equipment was bespoke designed, meant to celebrate the area’s local history. And to be safe and fun to use. Instant repair is just not simple," it added.

Green Party TD Patrick Costello said he will be speaking with local gardaí to ensure they have what they need to protect the community and stop this happening again.

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney similarly said it was "an awful attack on a community where public spaces dedicated to children are in short supply.