Remains found in search for missing couple as daughter appears in court
News

Remains found in search for missing couple as daughter appears in court

Remains believed to be those of Lois and John McCullough were discovered on Monday (Image: Essex Police)

POLICE investigating a missing couple have uncovered human remains, while their daughter has appeared in court charged with their murders.

Virginia McCullough, 35, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Monday and via video link at Basildon Crown Court on Tuesday.

It follows the discovery on Monday of human remains, believed to be those of the defendant's parents, John and Lois.

McCullough is accused of murdering the couple at some point between August 21, 2018 and September 15, 2023.

She was not asked to enter a plea and no application for bail was made.

McCullough was remanded into custody until a bail hearing in December, with a trial provisionally scheduled for May 2024.

Investigation

Last Wednesday, Essex Police received reports of concern for the welfare of two people aged in their 70s.

This led officers to an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex after which a woman was arrested.

McCullough was charged with murder on Sunday and while police could not confirm the whereabouts of the missing people, they said it was their 'strong belief' they were no longer alive.

On Monday, investigators recovered the remains of two people from the address.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, police believe the remains are those of John and Lois McCullough.

Officers are continuing to search addresses in and around Pump Hill as part of their investigation.

'Grieving'

Speaking after Monday’s discovery, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: "This continues to be an incredibly complex investigation.

"Our work will continue throughout the coming days, as our specialist officers and staff continue to piece together all elements of this matter.

"Officers will carry out work at addresses in and around Pump Hill throughout the coming days.

"I would continue to urge against speculation as these enquiries continue.

"A family is grieving the loss of two relatives and officers are supporting them."

See More: Essex, Essex Police

Related

Woman charged with two counts of murder following disappearance of two pensioners
News 3 days ago

Woman charged with two counts of murder following disappearance of two pensioners

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police continue to appeal for information on missing woman Katherine Corrigan
News 1 month ago

Police continue to appeal for information on missing woman Katherine Corrigan

By: Gerard Donaghy

British MP stabbed to death inside church at constituency meeting
News 1 year ago

British MP stabbed to death inside church at constituency meeting

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Over 2,500 applications for birth certificates and early life records made under Ireland's new adoption legislation
News 1 day ago

Over 2,500 applications for birth certificates and early life records made under Ireland's new adoption legislation

By: Fiona Audley

Heroin smuggler sentenced to 15 months in prison
News 1 day ago

Heroin smuggler sentenced to 15 months in prison

By: Fiona Audley

Pensioner dies from injuries sustained when his car collided with tractor
News 1 day ago

Pensioner dies from injuries sustained when his car collided with tractor

By: Irish Post

Taoiseach set to open new Irish consulate general in Miami
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach set to open new Irish consulate general in Miami

By: Fiona Audley

Masked men shoot young man in both legs in Derry
News 1 day ago

Masked men shoot young man in both legs in Derry

By: Irish Post