Renewed appeal for information over murder of young man in Co. Limerick 17 years ago
News

Jeffrey Hannan was found dead on November 22, 2007

GARDAÍ investigating the murder of young man in Co. Limerick 17 years ago have renewed their appeal for information.

The body of 19-year-old Jeffrey Hannan was found in O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick at around 10.40am on November 22, 2007.

Mr Hannan, who had attended a bonfire in the area the previous night, had suffered multiple injuries to his head and upper body.

It is believed he was murdered some time between 3am and 3.35am on the morning his body was discovered.

Paying tribute to his son on social media this week, Alan Hannan said he will continue to fight for justice.

"Thinking of my son today and every day," he wrote on Facebook.

"My heart is still broken from the time they took you away from me.

"Jeffrey, I will never give up the fight for justice for you."

A garda investigation has seen more than 20 people arrested over the years and a file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, no person has yet been prosecuted for Mr Hannan's murder.

An Garda Síochána and Mr Hannan's family are now appealing to anyone who may have information relating to his murder to contact investigating gardaí.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer from the Roxboro Road Garda Station.

Anyone with information should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

