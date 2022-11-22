Retirement group from Co. Mayo claim Daily Million prize worth €1,000,000

A SYNDICATE made up of retirees in Co Mayo belted to in song yesterday when they arrived at National Lottery HQ in Dublin to claim their Daily Million winnings worth €1,000,000

The 47-strong group, called 'Young at Heart', are based in Parke located near Turlough just outside Castlebar in Co Mayo, having formed seven years ago in January 2015.

Michael Cosgrave, spokesperson for the syndicate, described the utter shock he felt after finding out the group had won the amazing prize:

“Ah, we were all so excited when we found out," he said.

"Anne Kelly rang me and said, Woah we’ve won a big one! We’re so happy to be sharing this prize with each other rather than one individual winning it on their own. It means so much more to us as a group to experience this joy together”, he said.

The winning ticket was sold in Turlough Stores, in Turlough Co. Mayo on 3 October.

Syndicate member Anne Kelly revealed how the group has already had a National lottery style celebration at one of their group meetings in Parke.

“We had a meeting the Thursday after we’d won and we had our own celebrations with bubbly, food and music.

"It was a real party, and the atmosphere was just electric! The whole community is really delighted for us”, she added.

A cruise, a trip to Greenland and a holiday of a lifetime are just some of the things members of the syndicate hope to do with their winnings.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago.

In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.