THE NATIONAL Lottery has confirmed that the €30.9 EuroMillions jackpot winner from the draw on Friday 11 February has come forward.

Arrangements are now being made for the big winner to claim their life-changing prize.

The Mid-West ticketholder became the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner since the game was launched in 2004 after they purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Ballina, Co. Tipperary on the borders of Co. Clare and Co. Limerick.

A National Lottery spokesperson said:

"We are delighted to confirm that Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who scooped the €30,928,078 million jackpot prize on Friday 11 February has contacted our prize claims team.

"We are now in the process of making arrangements for the jackpot prize to be paid. This is the 9th National Lottery millionaire to be made in Ireland so far this year and once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so."

Speaking earlier this week, Siobhán Larkin, who owns the shop with her husband Michael, said they were shocked and overjoyed when they discovered they sold the winning ticket over the weekend.

"When our visitors from the National Lottery arrived here on Sunday evening, I was totally overwhelmed and in quite a state of shock," she said. "This win is going to be absolutely huge for the community."

"I couldn’t believe that it was our store that sold the winning ticket worth €30.9 million. We are coming up to 21 years in business here this March so what a way this is to mark the occasion."

Ms Larkin said the vast majority of their customers are locals, and they hoped the winner might be local too.

"We wish them all the very best with their huge win."

The biggest EuroMillions win in Ireland was a Naul family syndicate which won €175.4 million on a ticket in 2019, while the most recent winner was an online Dublin player in July 2020 who won a €49.5 million jackpot.