Irish public spent over €1 billion on lottery tickets last year
News

Irish public spent over €1 billion on lottery tickets last year

NATIONAL LOTTERY ticket sales exceeded €1 billion last year, up 14.7% on the previous year, according to operator Premier Lotteries Ireland full year results for 2021.

The operator also heavily increased its profits to €25.3 million, up from €14.6 million in 2020.

The company said that approximately 90% of all revenue generated from sales of National Lottery games was returned to communities. This comes in the form of prizes (56%), funding good causes (29%) and commission to retailers (5%) in Ireland.

Commission payments to National Lottery retailers amounted to €55.3 million.

On average, 1.4 million people a week participated in National Lottery games in 2021.

Premier Lotteries said it was another record-breaking year for National Lottery winners with €585.9 million in prizes which is an increase of 10.8% on 2020.

In total, National Lottery games made 31 millionaires in 2021, which included 17 millionaires in the Lotto game.

"This was the first year in the National Lottery’s history in which amounts raised for good causes exceeded €300 million and also, in which ticket sales exceeded €1 billion," said PLI chief executive Andrew Algeo.

"On average, good causes contributions have grown by 9 per cent, while ticket sales have grown by 8 per cent year on year since PLI’s first year of stewardship of the National Lottery."
"In 2021, we further bolstered our player protection systems in our digital channel and commissioned Cambridge Health Alliance, a division of Harvard Medical School, to identify further opportunities to improve our system of player protection controls both in retail and on our online channels."

Since the National Lottery was established in 1987, in excess of €6 billion has been raised for good causes.

See More: Lottery

Related

Winning ticketholder of €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot makes contact with the National Lottery
News 5 months ago

Winning ticketholder of €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot makes contact with the National Lottery

By: Connell McHugh

Clare player wins whopping €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot
News 5 months ago

Clare player wins whopping €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot

By: Connell McHugh

Castlebar revealed as town that sold €19 million lottery ticket
News 6 months ago

Castlebar revealed as town that sold €19 million lottery ticket

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Lisa Smith jailed for 15 months for membership of ISIS
News 17 hours ago

Lisa Smith jailed for 15 months for membership of ISIS

By: Irish Post

Mark English misses out on final spot at World Championships
Sport 22 hours ago

Mark English misses out on final spot at World Championships

By: Irish Post

Tens of thousands flock to Derry for start of Foyle Maritime Festival
News 1 day ago

Tens of thousands flock to Derry for start of Foyle Maritime Festival

By: Irish Post

Supreme Court date for legality of Scottish independence referendum set for October
News 1 day ago

Supreme Court date for legality of Scottish independence referendum set for October

By: Connell McHugh

Mark English progresses to semi-final at World Championships
Sport 1 day ago

Mark English progresses to semi-final at World Championships

By: Connell McHugh