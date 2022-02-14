Clare player wins whopping €30.9 million EuroMillions jackpot

A EUROMILLIONS player in Clare has won an astonishing €30.9 million in the latest draw which took place on Friday night.

The win makes it the 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland.

The winning numbers in Friday’s (11th February) EuroMillions draw were: 13, 18, 38, 42, 45 and lucky stars 07, 11.

The ticket was sold in a family-run service station on Sunday 6 February on the border between Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

Siobhan Larkin who owns Larkin’s Gala Service Station in Garryurtneal, Ballina, Killaloe, said they were shocked and overjoyed by the good news.

"When our visitors from the National Lottery arrived here on Sunday evening, I was totally overwhelmed and in quite a state of shock," she said.

"I couldn’t believe that it was our store that sold the winning ticket worth €30.9 million. We are coming up to 21 years in business here this March so what a way this is to mark the occasion."

"This win is going to be absolutely huge for the community. It’s become a bit of a running joke now as to where the winning ticket was actually sold because of our unique border location – was it Clare, Limerick or Tipperary? As proud Tipperary people, we’ll be claiming the win for Tipp!"

She also said the majority of their customers are locals and wished them the best of luck with their win.

A National Lottery spokesperson said:

"There are sure to be celebrations happening in County Clare today! One of our EuroMillions players in the Banner County has woken up as Ireland’s 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner after winning the truly life-changing amount of €30.9 million in Friday night’s draw.

"Today, we are appealing to our players in Clare to check their tickets carefully and if they are the lucky winner, we are advising them to remain calm and to sign the back of their ticket. The lucky winner should make contact with our prize claims team and we will make arrangements for the winner to claim their prize.

"This has truly been a huge week for National Lottery players all over the country. In the space of just seven days, we have seen three new millionaires across the Lotto and EuroMillions games. Last Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw saw a player in Wexford scoop the top prize amount of €1 million while on Wednesday night, a player in Meath became the second Lotto jackpot winner of the year after winning the €4.6 million jackpot."

The last EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland was last won in July 2020 by an online player in Dublin who won a €49.5 million jackpot.