Rioters stamp on man’s head in hate attack during second night of violence in Belfast

A MAN has been left in a serious condition in hospital after rioters stamped on his head in a hate attack during a second night of violence and disorder in Belfast.

There was carnage in the city following an anti-immigration protest and counter-protest which took place in the Ormeau Avenue area at around 5pm yesterday afternoon.

It was the second night of violence to blight the city since the weekend, when an anti-immigration protest outside Belfast City Hall sparked violent scenes across the city.

Yesterday’s gathering drew about 40 people and was attended by a number of uniformed police officers.

However, things quickly took a downturn, when the crowds grew and a family home in the Pandora Street area was targeted, with its windows broken.

As the evening went on “disgraceful scenes” of violence and rioting were witnessed across south Belfast, mainly in the areas of Donegall Road and Sandy Row, where police officers came under attack from a large crowd of masked rioters who had made their way to the area.

Over several hours, officers had petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks thrown at them, while a police Landover was doused in petrol and set alight.

A man his 30s was also targeted in what the PSNI are treating at a hate crime.

“Witnesses reported seeing his attackers stamp on his head as members of the public attempted to shield him from further attack,” the police force confirmed today.

“He was taken to hospital after he was seriously assaulted in the Donegall Road and Oban Street area,” they added.

“His condition is described as serious, and we are treating his attack as a hate crime.”

Attempts were also made to torch a supermarket which had first been targeted in the riots that kicked off in the city on Saturday.

“Officers were able to douse this small fire before it developed,” the PSNI confirmed.

In a statement mad today, the PSNI's Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland.

“We are engaging with groups that have been affected by this disorder and we are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage to progress criminal investigations.

“We are working at pace to identify offenders and make arrests. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact us on 101.”

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour yesterday. He remains in police custody this morning.

Four men were arrested following the riots in the city on Saturday, who have since been charged.

A 53-year-old man has been charged with resisting police, three counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

A 46-year-old man has also been charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 38-year-old has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of fireworks without a licence, and riotous behaviour. He also faces the charge of disorderly behaviour.

A 34-year-old has also been charged with taking part in an un-notified public procession.

The four men appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled from its summer recess to address the violence and disorder that is blighting the city.

A special meeting of the Assembly will take place on Thursday, August 8 at 12noon, where members will debate a motion which "condemns the criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days; rejects all forms of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism; endorses the work of voluntary sector organisations combatting racism and supporting those impacted by it".