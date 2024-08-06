Northern Ireland Assembly recalled after violent disorder in Belfast
News

Northern Ireland Assembly recalled after violent disorder in Belfast

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill

THE Northern Ireland Assembly has been recalled from its summer recess to address the violence and disorder that blighted Belfast over the weekend.

Trouble erupted in the city following an anti-immigration protest held outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday (August 3), similar to those witnessed across England last week following the killing of three young girls at a holiday camp in Southport.

Some 600 protestors joined the demonstration in Belfast.

Several businesses were targeted during the disorder, which saw fireworks thrown and incidents of assault, criminal damage and arson reported by the PSNI.

Cross-party politicians have united in their condemnation of the disorder this week.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill has condemned the violence in Belfast

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly met with PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher yesterday, in relation to the incident.

“While people are entitled to take part in peaceful protest there is no justification for racism or for the violence and intimidation that occurred on our streets on Saturday,” the pair said in a joint statement issued following that meeting.

“We have spoken to the Chief Constable and offered him our full support and we pledged to work to deliver a shared, peaceful and inclusive society,” they added.

“There must be a zero tolerance approach to racism and wanton destruction. Nobody should have to live in fear or threat of violence.

“Again, we would appeal to anyone with information to contact the PSNI.”

Edwin poots NI Assembly speaker Edwin Poots has issued a recall to its members

The NI Assembly has been recalled for a special meeting this week, to address the incident formally, following a proposal from the Alliance Party which was backed by Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionists, SDLP and Independent Unionist Claire Sugden.

Assembly speaker Edwin Poots confirmed the meeting in a letter issued to all Assembly members yesterday.

During the meeting, which will take place on Thursday, August 8 at 12noon, members will debate the motion “that this Assembly condemns the criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days; rejects all forms of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racism; endorses the work of voluntary sector organisations combatting racism and supporting those impacted by it;" the letter states.

The Assembly’s Business Committee is due to meet at 10.30am this morning to “discuss the arrangements for the debate”, Mr Poots further confirmed.

See More: Belfast, Northern Ireland Assembly

Related

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast
News 21 hours ago

Four men due in court today over weekend disorder in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested
News 1 day ago

Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn violent disturbances in Belfast as police treat criminal damage as hate crimes
News 1 day ago

Politicians condemn violent disturbances in Belfast as police treat criminal damage as hate crimes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Sligo woman missing for more than a month
News 1 day ago

Gardaí appeal for information on Co. Sligo woman missing for more than a month

By: Gerard Donaghy

Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting
News 1 day ago

Investigation launched after man injured in Co. Down shooting

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork
News 1 day ago

Man arrested as gardaí investigate death of woman in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man charged after van rams gates of State buildings in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Man charged after van rams gates of State buildings in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting lift from strangers
News 2 days ago

Co. Down ferry passengers robbed at knifepoint after accepting lift from strangers

By: Gerard Donaghy