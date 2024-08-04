Police 'working hard to identify all those responsible' for Belfast disorder as four arrested

POLICE in Belfast have said they will use 'every tool at our disposal' to identify those involved in disorder in the city on Saturday.

The violence flared following an anti-immigration protest outside Belfast City Hall, where an anti-racism demonstration was also taking place.

Several politicians have condemned the violence, which saw businesses and property damaged while people were reportedly assaulted.

In a statement today, police said they had made four arrests after receiving 13 reports of criminal damage and five reports of arson.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck revealed an apartment block had to be evacuated after a building was set on fire, while three officers were injured.

"We are working hard to identify all those responsible in this criminal disorder and those involved will be dealt with using the full force of the law," he said.

'Recklessness'

In the PSNI statement, police said around 600 people had gathered for a protest outside City Hall on Saturday before attempting to march to the Belfast Islamic Centre.

After being prevented from doing so by police, some of those at the protest dispersed into the Botanic Avenue, University Street, Lower Ormeau, Holyland and Donegall Road areas.

Sporadic violence developed in these areas while throughout the evening, further disorder was reported in the Sandy Row area, where a business premises was also set on fire.

"So far, we have made four arrests for a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, assault on police, taking part in an un-notified procession, riotous behaviour and possession of fireworks without a licence," said ACC Beck.

"There were four reports of assault made to police involving members of the public. Serious injuries, thankfully, were not reported.

"Three police officers also sustained injuries as a consequence of this disorder, two officers remained on duty and one officer was relieved from duty after suffering concussion."

He added: "To date we have received 13 reports of criminal damage but we expect to receive more as the days progress.

"We are continuing to engage with communities across Belfast in this regard.

"Some of these reports included extensive damage caused to local businesses with windows being broken and damage also caused to vehicles parked in the local community — some of which were burnt out.

"There were also five reports of arson including a bin being set on fire, youths throwing petrol bombs and fire damage to business premises in the Donegall Road area.

"It was necessary to evacuate an apartment block in a building set on fire, such was the recklessness of the disorder."

'Devastating impact'

ACC Beck said those responsible had brought shame to themselves and to Belfast and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"This disorder, violence and destruction has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland," he said.

"I would strongly urge anyone who was involved in yesterday's rioting and disorder to think long and hard about their actions and the devastating impact this has had on local communities.

"Those who engaged in this behaviour bring nothing but shame to themselves and Belfast city.

"Their actions are completely inexcusable and we will be using every tool at our disposal to identify those involved."