Roy Keane surprises young fan who wrote to him with visit to his school
News

ROY KEANE surprised a young fan at school last week in yet another show of the notoriously tough Irishman’s softer side. 

The Manchester United icon paid a visit to Dunderrow National School in Cork to chat with pupils there about his career as a Premier League footballer. 

It all came about after a pupil, Noah Mehigan, wrote to Keane as part of the school’s “write to your hero” pen pal project. 

Noah wrote about how he would one day love to meet his idol. 

After receiving the touching message, Keane decided to make Noah’s dream a reality, taking some time out of his busy punditry schedule to visit the school. 

In a special assembly, Keane spent an hour fielding questions from the star-struck pupils. 

He offered some kind words of inspiration on the importance of teamwork and advised anyone with ambitions of playing soccer professionally to keep practicing all the time. 

Noah and his friends were blown away by the visit. 

School principal Triona Hannon told the Irish Sun: "He arrived at around 11am and took us completely by surprise. 

"We had a Q&A with him and he was very gracious spent lots of time answering questions." 

She added: "He was very inspirational.” 

"Noah couldn't believe that his hero had turned up and was absolutely blown away. 

"It's been a week that keeps on giving. We've had a great week. 

"This is certainly the climax that we wouldn't have expected and it is really the icing on the Christmas cake." 

Though he may come across as something of a grinch on television, Keane has been busy spreading Christmas cheer throughout Ireland during what has been the toughest year in recent memory. 

Last month he was pictured helping out at a local food bank. 

Prior to that, he also visited a barber who had only just reopened following an arson attack. 

