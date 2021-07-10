Rugby - Irelands Final 2021 game of the International Series is against USA on Saturday at 7:15pm

Ireland’s 2021 international season draws to a close at Aviva Stadium this weekend as Andy Farrell‘s side complete the Vodafone Summer Series with a Saturday Night Test against USA Eagles (Kick-off 7.15pm).

Following on from last week’s win over Japan, 6,000 supporters will be back at Aviva Stadium as Ireland bid to finish the campaign with a flourish and record a fifth straight Test win. It promises to be a special occasion as eight uncapped players are included in Farrell’s Match Day 23.

IrishRugby is making available to download the full Match Programme for today - link to it here

Included in the Official Match Programme is an interview with Ireland Captain James Ryan and Assistant Coach Mike Catt, and all the content you need to whet the appetite ahead of the game.

Download your Free #IREvUSA Digital Match Programme

Ireland Name Squad For Final Game Of Vodafone Summer Series

The Ireland team to play USA in the Vodafone Summer Series