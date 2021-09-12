Rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll's kindly gesture for grieving Irishwoman
News

Rugby legend Brian O’Driscoll's kindly gesture for grieving Irishwoman

Brian O'Driscoll pictured in 2016 (Image: (Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for BT Sport Industry Awards)

A WOMAN has explained how Ireland rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll raised her mum's spirits with a simple, kind gesture.

Writing on Twitter, Christine Wilson explained how her mum was struggling with her bag while boarding a plane back to Ireland from Britain.

It was her mother's first trip to see friends and family in Britain since 'the love of her life' had passed away from cancer and coming close to his first anniversary, she was understandably emotional.

'Just what she needed'

Missing her 'big strong man' to help with her luggage, O'Driscoll reportedly helped Miss Wilson's mother with her bag, raising her spirits when she needed it most.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, she wrote: "Yesterday, my mother travelled back to Ireland from the UK, where she'd visited friends and family for the first time since she lost the love of her life to cancer.

"His first anniversary is this month. She was tired and emotionally fragile at the airport.

"Memories of holidays they took came back to her - holidays together that won't happen again.

"She was the struggling with her bags on the steps out to the tarmac, and missing the person she called 'her big strong man' to help her.

"She was getting tearful, and it was then that someone she described as 'a very handsome man' offered to carry her bag, and even took it on to the plane for her.

"She said he was kind and helpful, which was just what she needed at that point.

"So a huge thank you from me to @BrianODriscoll - not only did you help out my lovely mam when she was feeling helpless and lost, but as she's been a huge fan of yours for as long as I remember, to meet you and find you to be kind and generous gave her a real lift. Thank you."

Twitter users were similarly emotional after reading Miss Wilson's story, describing former Ireland and Leinster centre O'Driscoll as a 'national treasure'.

See More: Brian O'Driscoll, Twitter

Related

Ireland rugby star Brian O’Driscoll plays Lambeg drum at Twelfth of July event
News 3 years ago

Ireland rugby star Brian O’Driscoll plays Lambeg drum at Twelfth of July event

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll says Ireland would have to give up Gaelic football to match the All Blacks
News 4 years ago

Irish rugby legend Brian O'Driscoll says Ireland would have to give up Gaelic football to match the All Blacks

By: Gerard Donaghy

The famous couples Irish people would most like to ‘third wheel’ this Valentine’s Day have been revealed
News 4 years ago

The famous couples Irish people would most like to ‘third wheel’ this Valentine’s Day have been revealed

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Leo Varadkar says he thought attending UK festival 'wouldn't matter' because events in Ireland opened up 2 days later
News 19 minutes ago

Leo Varadkar says he thought attending UK festival 'wouldn't matter' because events in Ireland opened up 2 days later

By: Harry Brent

RTÉ removes episode of Nationwide featuring man in 'blackface'
News 54 minutes ago

RTÉ removes episode of Nationwide featuring man in 'blackface'

By: Harry Brent

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park
Gallery 4 hours ago

100 years ago, 11th September 1921, iconic photos of Michael Collins at the Leinster Hurling Final in Croke Park

By: Frank Collins

Galway survive late scare to seal fourth All-Ireland camogie title
Sport 19 hours ago

Galway survive late scare to seal fourth All-Ireland camogie title

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish emergency services hold 9/11 ceremony for US colleagues
News 22 hours ago

Irish emergency services hold 9/11 ceremony for US colleagues

By: Gerard Donaghy