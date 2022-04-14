Russian vessels to be denied entry to Irish ports from Sunday
Russian vessels to be denied entry to Irish ports from Sunday

RUSSIAN-REGISTERED vessels are to be denied entry to all Irish ports and harbour from Sunday, following a directive issued by the the Department of Transport.

The directive comes as part of a fifth package of sanctions from the EU against Russia, which also includes a full transaction ban and asset freeze on four Russian banks, further targeted export bans and additional import bans.

All ships, yachts and recreational craft registered under the flag of Russia, and any such vessel that has changed the registration of the vessel from the flag of Russia to another state since 24 February (the day Russia invaded Ukraine), will be prohibited from docking at Irish ports.

Exceptions within the directive allow for the transport of coal, natural gas, oil and refined petroleum products, pharmaceutical, medical and agricultural products, humanitarian purposes and emergency safety situations.

Before any vessel is admitted to port under permitted exceptional circumstances, the port must first contact the Department of Transport for a determination on whether a vessel should be allowed entry.

See More: Ireland, Ports, Russia, Ukraine

