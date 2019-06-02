Ryanair announces huge summer sale with ticket prices from as low as €12!
RYANAIR have announced today that they are slashing prices on selected flights as part of their summer sale.

If you fancy a cheeky getaway this summer you might even find return-flight prices as low as €12!

Flights to London and back are going for €13 while trips to Edinburgh, Brussels and Eindhoven are coming in at €15.

Cheap as chips!

Well, not quite. A few portions maybe. But still, that’s darn good value wouldn’t you agree?

Prices tend to be cheapest during the week and during off-peak hours so be sure to have a decent look around for the best deals.

Any of you who needed an excuse for a last-minute holiday, you’ve just been given it.

The next time you’re ordering a takeaway, or getting a few drinks in at the pub, just think how many potential plane-tickets you’re missing out on.

Forget buying that sausage roll, fly to Frankfurt and grab yourself a bratwurst instead. Just an extra couple of Euros.

Missed the Spice Girls in Dublin? Why not jump on a flight to Glasgow to catch them at the weekend?

Don't bother with a tanning bed, there's a flight to Lisbon for around the same price!

Head over to their website now!

We'll see you at the terminal!

