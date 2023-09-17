'Sadistic' former prison officer from Co. Down jailed for abusing boys at detention centre

A FORMER prison officer has been jailed after being convicted of abusing boys at a former juvenile detention centre in South Gloucestershire, England.

Patrick Devaney, 81, of Co. Down, was found guilty of misconduct in public office in February this year.

He was finally jailed at Bristol Crown Court on Friday for three-and-a-half years, having failed to appear for sentencing on three previous occasions.

During the trial, the court heard evidence from 22 former detainees of Eastwood Park, where Devaney worked from 1970 until 1983, about the abuse they suffered at his hands.

Speaking after Devaney's conviction earlier this year, Detective Inspector Alan Smith said the treatment of detainees 'went way beyond what was appropriate'.

"Patrick Devaney exploited his position to physically assault those who he was meant to keep safe," he said.

"He worked for the prison service at a time when there was a government policy of giving young offenders a 'short, sharp shock' by way of punishment.

"The force he used however went way beyond what was appropriate and acceptable, with many of his victims describing him as sadistic and someone who enjoyed inflicting pain on them.

"He admitted to giving the boys a clip around the ears and raps on the knuckles but vehemently denied abusing them in the way he did."

Children beaten

During the trial, the jury heard how Devaney, who was based in the detention centre's gym, repeatedly punched and forced detainees to perform extreme exercise.

Anyone who gave way to exhaustion was then punished.

Fighting between detainees was encouraged and during one gym activity, Devaney would set groups up against each other, pitting older boys against younger ones.

If he felt the boys had not exerted themselves enough or if they hadn't followed his instructions, which at times were to assault other boys, he would beat them.

Devaney would also conduct fingernail and hand inspections and if he found nails that were dirty or bitten, he would strike the boys' hands.

"Every one of his victims has been affected by his actions with some suffering significant trauma which they have lived with for more than 50 years," added DI Smith following Devaney's conviction.

"I'd like to praise the courage they have all shown in reporting what happened to them and giving testimony in front of him at court.

"I hope this outcome gives other victims of abuse the confidence to come forward. Even if offences have been committed years ago, we can and will investigate them thoroughly."

Devaney was found not guilty of one count of indecent assault while the jury failed to reach a verdict on two further counts of indecent assault.

He is set to serve his sentence in a prison in Northern Ireland.