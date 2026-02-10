Pedestrian seriously injured in Co. Louth collision
News

Pedestrian seriously injured in Co. Louth collision

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Co. Louth.

Gardaí were called to the incident in Collon at around 3am on February 7, after a car collided with a pedestrian on the N2 near Funshog.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda for treatment of serious injuries.

He later moved to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 20s, was uninjured in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 2.40am and 3.20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

