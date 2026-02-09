Dublin Airport reports record-breaking passenger numbers in January

A RECORD-BREAKING number of passengers passed through Dublin Airport last month.

Airport operators daa have reported a 14 per cent rise in passenger numbers year on year between 2026 and 2025.

A total of 2.48 million passengers came through the airport last month, the figures show.

This included three individual days where more than 100,000 people passed through the airport – marking the first time ever that the 100,000-passenger level has ever been exceeded in the month of January.

The busiest day last month was Sunday, January 4, when a total of 112,227 passengers went through the airport.

“January was another busy month at Dublin Airport and it’s very pleasing to again see that passenger satisfaction scores remained at consistently high levels, which is all down to the hard work of our brilliant staff,” Gary McLean, Managing Director of Dublin Airport, said as the figures were revealed.

January was the tenth consecutive month that Dublin Airport saw passenger numbers grow.

The most popular destinations of the month were London Heathrow followed by Manchester, Amsterdam, London Gatwick and and London Stansted.

The airport is expecting February to be similarly busy they confirmed this week.

“February is set to be another busy month for Dublin Airport, kicked off by what was a very busy St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend,” they state.

“With Valentine’s Day falling on a weekend, numbers travelling are set to be high in the middle of the month, book-ended by what will be high-demand Six Nations rugby weekends,” they added.