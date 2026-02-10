Woman arrested after heroin and cannabis worth €1.7m seized in Carlow

DRUGS with a suspected street value of more than €1.7m have been seized in Carlow.

Gardaí from the Carlow Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the town on February 8 and found suspected heroin and cannabis worth an estimated €136k inside the vehicle.

In a follow-up search of a nearby house, 12kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €1.68m, was found.

Cannabis herb and resin with a value of almost €50k and Alprazolam and Zopiclone tablets were also seized at the property.

“A woman aged in her 30s was arrested and is currently being detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” the police force confirmed in a statement.

“All seized items will be submitted to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

"Investigations are ongoing,” they added.