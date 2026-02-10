Man dies and five people injured in two separate collisions in Tipperary

A PENSIONER has died following a collision in Co. Tipperary.

The driver, who was aged in his 70s, was seriously injured in the single vehicle collision on the R660 at Holycross at around 2.15pm on February 7.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A separate collision on the same day saw five people hospitalised.

Just after 6.15am that morning, Gardaí and emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision involving an SUV on a local road at Toem near Cappawhite.

“The five occupants of the vehicle - three males in their 30s and two females in their 20s - were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment,” the police force said in a statement.

“Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” they added,

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed either incident to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage from either area around the time of the collisions are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on (062) 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they state.