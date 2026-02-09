Renewed appeal for information on Icelandic tourist who went missing in Dublin

A RENEWED appeal for information has been issued on the anniversary of the disappearance of Jón Jónsson in Dublin.

The 41-year-old, who is from Iceland, went missing on February 9, 2019 while attending the Dublin Poker Festival with his partner.

He left the Bonnington Hotel on the Swords Road in Whitehall at around 11am that morning and was last seen a short time later on CCTV walking past the entrance to Highfield Hospital and heading in the direction of the Collins Avenue junction.

Despite a number of searches undertaken in the years that have passed, he has never been found.

Today, Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information on his whereabouts.

"Even the smallest piece of information - no matter how insignificant it may seem - could assist the investigation,’ they said.

"We are especially appealing to anyone who was in the Whitehall, Santry, or Collins Avenue areas on the morning of February 9, 2019, or who may have spoken with or seen Jón around that time," gardaí said.

“An Garda Síochána continues to support Jón's family, who have endured immense distress and uncertainty over the past seven years,” they added.

"We remain dedicated to finding answers for them. Anyone who has any information on Jón's disappearance or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."