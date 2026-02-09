Independence party politicians set to debate ‘exiting the Union’ in Westminster

REPRESENTATIVES from independence parties in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are set to debate exiting the United Kingdom.

Pat Cullen, the Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Seamus Logan, the SNP MP for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East and Baroness Carmen Smith of Plaid Cymru will take part in the discussion, which is titled The Union isn’t working: How do we exit?, and debate the most effective route to independence.

“Remarkably the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Sinn Féin all top the opinion polls in their countries,” Kevin Rooney, director of irishborderpoll.com, a body set up to promote more debate about Irish unity in the UK, said.

“Yet the British government still rejects calls for independence referendums,” he adds.

“We can bemoan that or we can seriously debate how to either convince the UK government or get around that barrier.

“To my knowledge this is the first time that leading figures in the independence movements of these three countries have met in the heart of Westminster to debate the road to unity.”

Mr Rooney will chair the debate, which will also feature Kevin Meagher, Author of ‘A United Ireland – Why Unification is inevitable. And how it will come about’, on the panel.

“What unites all speakers is a strong conviction that the union is not delivering for the people of each country,” Mr Rooney explained.

“But what is the best strategy to turn this disenchantment into a positive and forward-looking ambition for something better.

“All this and more will be up for debate at this important meeting.”

The Union isn’t working: How do we exit? debate will take place this Wednesday, February 11 at Portcullis House in Westminster from 7.15 pm.