‘Substantial’ cannabis farm discovered in Co. Armagh property
A CANNABIS farm with plants worth an estimated £40k has been discovered at a property in Co. Armagh.

Police attended the site in Bessbrook on February 8 after receiving reports concerning the property.

The cannabis farm discovered in Co. Armagh

“This cannabis grow is now being dismantled and the plants within, which represent a significant quantity of street drugs, will be removed and destroyed,” PSNI Sergeant Grady said.

“Targeting drugs supply is a priority for local police and our officers are always on the lookout for any potential criminal activity,” he added.

The police force has urged anyone with information on drugs activity to contact them.

“Information from our communities is critical and we continue to ask anyone who has knowledge of drugs activity or who suspects cannabis cultivation may be taking place in their neighbourhood, to please bring that information to us and we will act upon it,” Sgt Grady said.

“Please call 101, or submit info online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport,” he added.

“Your information can make a real difference.”

