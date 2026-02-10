IFTA announces nominees for Rising Star 2026 award

THE Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) has announced the nominees for its annual Rising Star Award.

Actors Louisa Harland and Carolyn Bracken and directors Brendan Canty and Myrid Carten are all in the running for this year’s gong.

The winner will join the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Michael Fassbender, Nicola Coughlan, Domhnall Gleeson and Jamie Dornan, who have all scooped the prestigious IFTA title.

“I’m blown away with the recognition - as we are wall to wall talent in this country, thank you,” Harland said of her nomination.

Born in Dublin and best known for her role in the hit Channel 4 series Derry Girls, the actor is nominated for her role in The Walsh Sisters, a new BBC series adapted from Marian Keyes’ novels.

On stage, she starred alongside Woody Harrelson and Andy Serkis in Ulster American in 2023 and in the same year played Agnes in the National Theatre’s star-studded revival of Dancing at Lughnasa.

Harland also appears in the multiple Oscar-nominated film Hamnet, starring alongside fellow Irish actors Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

Fellow nominee Bracken, who grew up in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, said making the IFTA shortlist was “just lovely”.

“My deepest thanks, IFTA,” she added, before congratulating her fellow nominees, stating “I’m in great company”.

Having previously appeared in An Cailín Ciúin and The Gone, Bracken received her first IFTA nomination for Lead Actress in 2025 for her role in Damian McCarthy's horror Oddity.

This year she receives her Rising Star nomination for her performance in Horseshoe, an independent family drama from debut filmmakers Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe.

“The only reason I've come to be even considered for things like this is because of family, and the tribes in my life,” Bracken said this week.

“Thank you for your love, support and swift kicks up the arse when needed.”

Canty said receiving his nomination was “incredibly humbling”.

In his early career, the Cork-born director enjoyed major success with his video for Hozier’s hit song Take Me to Church, for which he received two MTV VMA nominations.

Over the years he has directed music videos for artists including Dermot Kennedy and Talos, as well as commercials for brands including Adidas, Sky Sports and Fáilte Ireland.

In 2017, his short film For You, starring Barry Keoghan, received an IFTA nomination.

In 2019, he directed a second short film, Christy, which he later developed into his debut feature with BBC Film and Screen Ireland.

The film premiered at the Berlinale 2025 and is nominated in 14 categories at this year’s IFTA Awards, including Best Director.

His feature documentary Gealtra premiered in 2025 and won Best Irish Feature at the Cork International Film Festival.

“The support from the film community over the past year has truly blown me away,” Canty said as his Rising Star nomination was announced.

“To be nominated for this award, especially given the people who’ve received it in the past, is incredibly humbling. I’m so honoured.”

Fourth and final nominee Carten says she hopes her IFTA recognition is a “sign of things to come”.

Originally from the Donegal Gaeltacht, the director trained in Artists’ Film at Goldsmiths University London and Fine Art at Central Saint Martins.

She received the Arts Council of Ireland’s Next Generation Artist Award 2018-19, and her films have screened internationally, while her art has been exhibited widely at the likes of the Hugh Lane Gallery, Lismore Castle Arts and Sadler’s Wells London.

Carten is nominated for her feature documentary debut A Want in Her, for which she has also received IFTA nominations for Best Director and George Morrison Feature Documentary, a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding Debut, and three British Independent Film Awards including Debut Director.

“I’m delighted to be nominated for this award - when you make a film like this, you don’t know where it’ll end up,” she said.

“Or where you’ll end up,” she added.

“I hope this nomination is a sign of things to come.”

Selected by a special jury and sponsored by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland, IFTA’s Rising Star Award winner will be announced at a ceremony due to take place on Friday, February 20.