Satellite image shows shows potential storm 'stronger than Ophelia' heading for Ireland
Satellite image shows shows potential storm 'stronger than Ophelia' heading for Ireland

IRELAND could suffer a storm even stronger than Ophelia next month, if weather experts in the US is to be believed.

Storm Ophelia was one of the strongest storms the Emerald Isle has experienced in decades with schools and businesses closing across the country in October.

Five people died as a result of the extreme weather conditions and it has since been estimated that Ophelia cost Ireland a massive €1.5 billion.

Now, the Florida-based Joint Cyclone Center has shared an image of a predicted 'tropical cyclone' in the North Atlantic close to Ireland.

They claim that the storm is likely to form over the next 14 days with a central pressure as strong 943mb.

If correct, this would make it a category four hurricane - with five being the strongest.

In comparison, Storm Ophelia was a category three.

Writing on Twitter, the center said: "Over the next 14 days, we do not normally see the weird tropical cyclones as strong as #Ophelia form in this part of the Northern Atlantic with a central pressure of 943mb, as the same of the equivalent in Category 4 hurricanes."

Met Éireann, Ireland's national forecaster, do not issue long-range forecasts and therefore cannot confirm the possible storm.

Their current 7-day forecast is for mostly warm and dry weather with temperatures climbing to 21C as high pressure develops over Ireland.

