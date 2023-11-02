Search for missing Irishwoman stood down after discovery of body

THE search for a woman missing in Cork for over a week has been stood following the discovery of a body.

Maureen O’Connor was reported missing from her home in Skehill, Glengarrif since Wednesday, October 25.

Gardai issued a missing persons appeal on Monday, October 30.

Confirming that her family were "concerned for her welfare", they urged anyone with information on the 69-year-old’s whereabouts to get in touch.

The search has since been stood down, as police officers have discovered a body.

In a statement issued last night they said: “Following the discovery of a body earlier today, Wednesday, November 1, the missing person appeal for Maureen O’Connor has been stood down.”

They added: “No further information is available at this time.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance.”