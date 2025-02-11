Search for missing woman stood down after body found
Search for missing woman stood down after body found

GARDAÍ have stood down their search for a woman who was reported missing from her home in Kilkenny last week.

Officers issued a public appeal for help to trace Fiona Booth on February 8.

Fiona Booth was last seen on Tuesday (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

The 50-year-old was reported missing from her home in Gowran on February 7, having last been seen on February 4.

Gardaí confirmed at the time that they and Ms Booth’s family were “concerned for her wellbeing”.

The missing person’s appeal has since been stood down following the discovery of a body.

In a statement issued on January 9, Gardaí confirmed that their search for Ms Booth had concluded.

“Following the discovery of woman’s body, the missing person appeal for Fiona Booth (50) who was reported missing from her home in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny on Friday, February 7, has been stood down,” the police force said.

“We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance,” they added.

Ms Booth's family have since confirmed that the mother-of-two's funeral will take place on Thursday, February 13 at 11am in St. Colman's Church, Clara, Co. Kilkenny.

